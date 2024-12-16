EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading Down 4.9% – Time to Sell?

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.51 and last traded at $14.59. 776,187 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,369,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EH. China Renaissance initiated coverage on EHang in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on EHang in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $913.22 million, a PE ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average is $14.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in EHang by 685.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in EHang in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EHang in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of EHang by 78.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EHang during the second quarter worth about $383,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

