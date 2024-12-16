Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Short Interest Up 15.7% in November

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the November 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Performance

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.91. 31,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,994. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

