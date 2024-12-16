Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Short Interest Up 15.7% in November

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the November 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Performance
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.91. 31,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,994. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.
About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Semtech Stock Climbs as AI Boom Drives Turnaround Success
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Companies Leading the Way With Aggressive Stock Buybacks
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Is It Time to Buy Nuclear Energy Stocks After the Latest Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.