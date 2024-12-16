Emeren Group’s (SOL) Sell Rating Reiterated at BWS Financial

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at BWS Financial in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. BWS Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 215.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SOL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Emeren Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Emeren Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emeren Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.38.

Emeren Group stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 311,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,217. Emeren Group has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Emeren Group during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Emeren Group by 160.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 29,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emeren Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 44.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emeren Group

Emeren Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops, builds, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3-gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets, as well as a 10-gigawatt pipeline of storage pipeline. The company develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.

