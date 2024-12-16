Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Oppenheimer

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Enpro from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Enpro alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NPO

Enpro Price Performance

NPO stock opened at $189.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.02. Enpro has a 52-week low of $136.68 and a 52-week high of $197.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.13). Enpro had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Enpro will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,125. The trade was a 69.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Enpro by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Enpro by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enpro by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Enpro by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Enpro by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enpro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.