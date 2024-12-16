EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 67.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,345 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 264,028 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $15,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 328 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.20.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $126.77 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.43.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $76,867.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,185.56. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

