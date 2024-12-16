Eric M. Tech Buys 4,000 Shares of Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU) Stock

Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) Director Eric M. Tech purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $11,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 118,430 shares in the company, valued at $331,604. This trade represents a 3.50 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Spruce Power Price Performance

Shares of Spruce Power stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $2.79. 95,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,215. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93. Spruce Power Holding Co. has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $51.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of Spruce Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Spruce Power by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 45,024 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC increased its position in Spruce Power by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 438,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 54,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Spruce Power by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

About Spruce Power

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 75,000 customers.

Featured Articles

