Ethereum Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 16th. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,897.57 or 0.03762279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $469.46 billion and approximately $32.54 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00047000 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00015752 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00006346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00012098 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00008401 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,450,223 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

