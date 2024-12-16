Ethereum Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 16th. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,897.57 or 0.03762279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $469.46 billion and approximately $32.54 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001019 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00047000 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00015752 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00006346 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00012098 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000165 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00008401 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000391 BTC.
Ethereum Profile
Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,450,223 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.
