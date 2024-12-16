Evercore ISI Lowers Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target to $5.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Evercore ISI from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 247.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EDIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Editas Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

EDIT stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $11.58.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 340.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 133.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 529,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 302,652 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,459,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,486,000 after buying an additional 223,012 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 49.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 526,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 174,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Editas Medicine by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 624,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 171,656 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

