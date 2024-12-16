EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) Short Interest Up 5.2% in November

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,200 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the November 15th total of 151,400 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

EZGO Technologies Price Performance

EZGO opened at $0.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. EZGO Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

About EZGO Technologies

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Battery Cells and Packs; E-Bicycles Sales; and Electronic Control System and Intelligent Robots. The company rents and sells lithium batteries under the Hengmao brand; sells, franchises, and operates smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices; and sells battery cells and packs.

