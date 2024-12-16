Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Should You Sell?

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $234.71 and last traded at $236.30. 278,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 494,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $247.86.

Several brokerages recently commented on FN. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.01. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $804.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Fabrinet by 70.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth about $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 732.0% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

