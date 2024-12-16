FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Up 16.0% in November

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,742,600 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the November 15th total of 2,363,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 435.3 days.

FIBRA Macquarie México Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DBMBF traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $1.60. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,346. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64. FIBRA Macquarie México has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.16.

About FIBRA Macquarie México

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

