First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the November 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDIV. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,003,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DDIV stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.96. 20,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,101. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $41.08. The company has a market cap of $68.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.20.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

