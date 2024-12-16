First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Shares Acquired by SMART Wealth LLC

SMART Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. SMART Wealth LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,644,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,562,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,766,000 after acquiring an additional 335,072 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4,639.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 310,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,200,000 after acquiring an additional 304,146 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,525,000. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,435,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $66.90 on Monday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $67.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.26 and a 200-day moving average of $63.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

