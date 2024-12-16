Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FIVN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Five9 from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Five9 from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Five9 from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.65.

Get Five9 alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Five9

Five9 Stock Down 2.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $42.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Five9 has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.42, a PEG ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $171,961.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,846,983.30. This trade represents a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $320,683.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,904,588.81. This represents a 9.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,279 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Five9

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 1,892.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Five9 in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.