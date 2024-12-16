Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Short Interest Up 18.8% in November

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the November 15th total of 4,570,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $21.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.54.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Flowers Foods by 21.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 24,085 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Flowers Foods by 144.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 23,890 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 4.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 6.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,159,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,971,000 after purchasing an additional 259,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 88.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 287,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 135,111 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

