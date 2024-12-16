Franklin Resources Inc. Has $138.03 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 244.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,513,560 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,203,224 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $138,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,630,361 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $597,234,000 after acquiring an additional 172,505 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,782,174 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $487,522,000 after buying an additional 3,150,986 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,087,115 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $340,752,000 after buying an additional 1,681,620 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,342,857 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $248,042,000 after buying an additional 83,894 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,742,352 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $166,815,000 after buying an additional 115,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL opened at $28.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.90. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $41.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Halliburton had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

HAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.58.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

