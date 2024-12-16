FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT) Shares Acquired by SMART Wealth LLC

SMART Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the quarter. SMART Wealth LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS FOCT opened at $43.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.07. The stock has a market cap of $577.74 million, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.64.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

