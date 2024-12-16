Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Price Target Raised to $265.00

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Tigress Financial from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Garmin from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

Garmin Stock Down 0.4 %

GRMN traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $214.62. The company had a trading volume of 703,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,339. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.10. Garmin has a 52 week low of $119.15 and a 52 week high of $222.97.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.53. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Garmin will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total transaction of $123,328.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,484.70. This trade represents a 8.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garmin

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 40.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,775,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $664,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,219 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 136.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 711,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,177,000 after buying an additional 411,084 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,252,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,999,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Garmin by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $178,958,000 after purchasing an additional 278,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

