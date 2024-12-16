Gearbox Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $91.67 Million (GEAR)

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Gearbox Protocol has a market cap of $91.67 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gearbox Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gearbox Protocol has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gearbox Protocol Profile

Gearbox Protocol’s genesis date was December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol. The official website for Gearbox Protocol is gearbox.fi. The official message board for Gearbox Protocol is medium.com/gearbox-protocol.

Buying and Selling Gearbox Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.01018236 USD and is down -3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $1,121,025.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gearbox Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gearbox Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gearbox Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

