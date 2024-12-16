George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) Releases Earnings Results

George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. George Risk Industries had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 34.57%.
George Risk Industries Price Performance
George Risk Industries stock remained flat at $16.60 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117. George Risk Industries has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $81.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61.
