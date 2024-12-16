George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) Releases Earnings Results

George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. George Risk Industries had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 34.57%.

George Risk Industries stock remained flat at $16.60 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117. George Risk Industries has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $81.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61.

George Risk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components worldwide. It operates in three segments: security line products, cable and wiring tools (Labor Saving Devices – LSDI) products, and all other products. The company offers computer keyboards, proximity switches, security alarm components and systems, pool access alarms, EZ Duct wire covers, water sensors, electronic switching devices, security switches, and wire and cable installation tools, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, liquid detection sensors, and raceway wire covers.

