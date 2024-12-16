GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS) Short Interest Down 6.7% in November

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the November 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Stock Performance
GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF stock opened at $15.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.22. GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11.
About GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF
