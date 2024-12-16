Grass (GRASS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $168.38 Million

Grass (GRASS) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Grass has a market capitalization of $861.82 million and approximately $168.38 million worth of Grass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grass has traded up 31.6% against the US dollar. One Grass token can currently be bought for about $3.53 or 0.00003399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grass alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104,132.63 or 1.00162401 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103,556.24 or 0.99607987 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Grass Profile

Grass was first traded on October 28th, 2024. Grass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 243,905,091 tokens. The official website for Grass is www.getgrass.io. Grass’ official Twitter account is @getgrass_io.

Grass Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grass (GRASS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Grass has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 243,905,091 in circulation. The last known price of Grass is 3.6053831 USD and is up 10.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $161,872,142.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.getgrass.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.