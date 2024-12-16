Happy Creek Minerals (CVE:HPY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 40000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Happy Creek Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$9.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.

About Happy Creek Minerals

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.

