Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 450,100 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the November 15th total of 374,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Harvard Bioscience

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Harvard Bioscience by 1,118.1% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Harvard Bioscience Stock Down 3.6 %

HBIO opened at $2.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71. Harvard Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.