Head to Head Review: HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) vs. Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) and HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and HilleVax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics -1,325.43% -45.88% -33.95% HilleVax N/A -67.27% -51.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.5% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of HilleVax shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.1% of HilleVax shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics 0 7 3 0 2.30 HilleVax 0 6 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fate Therapeutics and HilleVax, as reported by MarketBeat.

Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 237.50%. HilleVax has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.85%. Given Fate Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fate Therapeutics is more favorable than HilleVax.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and HilleVax”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics $13.45 million 16.94 -$160.93 million ($1.65) -1.21 HilleVax N/A N/A -$123.57 million ($3.10) -0.63

HilleVax has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fate Therapeutics. Fate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HilleVax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HilleVax has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics beats HilleVax on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders. Its CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors. The company has a collaboration and option agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived CAR T-cell product candidates for the treatment of cancer. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About HilleVax

HilleVax, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc. and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc. in February 2021. HilleVax, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

