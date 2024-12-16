Helix BioPharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Helix BioPharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Helix BioPharma Price Performance
Shares of HBPCF remained flat at $0.45 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49. Helix BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.06.
About Helix BioPharma
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Helix BioPharma
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Semtech Stock Climbs as AI Boom Drives Turnaround Success
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Companies Leading the Way With Aggressive Stock Buybacks
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Is It Time to Buy Nuclear Energy Stocks After the Latest Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Helix BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.