Helix BioPharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Helix BioPharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Shares of HBPCF remained flat at $0.45 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49. Helix BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.06.

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. It is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. Helix BioPharma Corp. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with University Hospital Tuebingen to assess the therapeutic response of L-DOS47 in cancer models expressing CEACAM6, with advanced preclinical metabolic imaging.

