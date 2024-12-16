HI (HI) Price Hits $0.0002

HI (HI) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. In the last week, HI has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $663,419.59 and approximately $180,349.89 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00005823 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103,934.32 or 0.99984918 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00012755 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00007090 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00000704 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000043 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 61,214,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00024277 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $200,056.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

