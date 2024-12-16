Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Price Down 4.9% – What’s Next?

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.99 and last traded at $8.17. 1,925,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 915,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Himax Technologies from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Himax Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Himax Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 4th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Himax Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $6,358,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 31.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,369,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,728,000 after purchasing an additional 800,684 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at $5,817,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Himax Technologies by 1,104.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 580,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 532,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 32.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,665,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after buying an additional 407,400 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

Featured Articles

