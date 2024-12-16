Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the November 15th total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 528,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on H shares. Cfra set a $155.00 price objective on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.88.

Shares of H traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.98. 508,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,576. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.50. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $124.40 and a 1-year high of $168.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.99 and a 200 day moving average of $150.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 4.52%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $604,122.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,798 shares in the company, valued at $927,622.02. This trade represents a 39.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1,107.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

