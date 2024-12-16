Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Short Interest Update

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 608,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the November 15th total of 657,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 273,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICHR. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Ichor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Ichor in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Ichor in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Quarry LP raised its stake in Ichor by 99.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Ichor by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ichor by 214.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ichor by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.54. 209,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,388. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 1.93. Ichor has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average is $32.66.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $211.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

