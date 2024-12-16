Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.83 and last traded at C$1.86, with a volume of 21990 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.93.

Imperial Metals Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.15. The company has a market cap of C$301.08 million, a PE ratio of -193.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter. Imperial Metals had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The company had revenue of C$146.10 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Metals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of base and precious metals in the United States, Switzerland, China, the Philippines, Singapore, and Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and other precious metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley open-pit copper-gold mine located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine located in west-central British Columbia.

