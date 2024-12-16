Insider Buying: Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL) Director Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) Director Adam Samuel Gusky bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $23,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,085 shares in the company, valued at $408,867.25. This trade represents a 6.11 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adam Samuel Gusky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Adam Samuel Gusky acquired 7,000 shares of Abacus Life stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $54,040.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Adam Samuel Gusky bought 6,000 shares of Abacus Life stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $47,640.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Adam Samuel Gusky purchased 2,126 shares of Abacus Life stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $16,859.18.

On Friday, November 22nd, Adam Samuel Gusky acquired 18,241 shares of Abacus Life stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $137,537.14.

Abacus Life Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Abacus Life stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.86. 266,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,988. Abacus Life, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $665.58 million, a P/E ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abacus Life ( NASDAQ:ABL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Abacus Life had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Abacus Life, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABL shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Abacus Life in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on Abacus Life from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Northland Capmk raised Abacus Life to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Abacus Life in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Abacus Life in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Institutional Trading of Abacus Life

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abacus Life during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Abacus Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Abacus Life by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Abacus Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Abacus Life during the second quarter worth about $418,000.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

