Insider Selling: BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Director Sells 992 Shares of Stock

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) Director Charles T. Lanktree sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $34,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,215. The trade was a 64.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BK Technologies Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BKTI traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.63. The company had a trading volume of 24,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,001. The company has a market cap of $133.96 million, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.24. BK Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BK Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKTI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BK Technologies by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BK Technologies by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in BK Technologies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 48,838 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in BK Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 143,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).

