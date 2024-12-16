Insider Selling: Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Major Shareholder Sells 65,000 Shares of Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $2,024,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 261,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,137,781.75. The trade was a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Celsius Price Performance

CELH stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.94. 7,461,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,195,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.17. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $99.62.

Get Celsius alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CELH shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Celsius from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on Celsius from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.17.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Celsius by 353.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 3,150.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.