Insider Selling: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Sells 126,927 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 126,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $269,085.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,299,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,079.28. This represents a 3.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Monday, December 16th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 444,618 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $938,143.98.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 106,784 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $231,721.28.

On Monday, December 2nd, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 129,196 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $290,691.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 83,667 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $195,780.78.

On Thursday, November 14th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 146,072 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $368,101.44.

On Thursday, October 31st, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 255,428 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $538,953.08.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 18,806 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $38,740.36.

On Monday, October 14th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 242,355 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $494,404.20.

LDI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 3.42. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of loanDepot by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 19,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 293.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 41,767 shares during the period. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LDI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $2.30 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of loanDepot from $1.70 to $2.70 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

