Insider Selling: NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Major Shareholder Sells 166,011 Shares of Stock

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 166,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $4,215,019.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,150,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,110,204.79. This represents a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Nap B.V. Forgrowth also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 18th, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 33,273 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $834,486.84.
- On Friday, November 15th, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 8,530 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $213,420.60.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance
NAMS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.71. The company had a trading volume of 668,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,850. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $27.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.71.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAMS. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,813.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 54.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 5.1% during the third quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 12,855,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,396,000 after buying an additional 628,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.
