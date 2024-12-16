Insider Selling: Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Major Shareholder Sells 4,893,507 Shares of Stock

Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 4,893,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total value of $999,988,155.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,475,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,188,115.45. This represents a 43.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Talen Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Talen Energy stock traded up $1.76 on Monday, reaching $209.22. The company had a trading volume of 363,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,319. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.10. Talen Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.28 and a 52-week high of $230.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion and a PE ratio of 11.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Talen Energy from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Talen Energy from $219.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.40.

Institutional Trading of Talen Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLN. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the third quarter worth about $9,235,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,249,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the third quarter worth $100,317,000. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the third quarter worth $6,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Talen Energy Company Profile

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

