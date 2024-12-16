Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Rating Lowered to “Underperform” at Evercore ISI

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $206.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $238.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.78% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $236.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.10.
Installed Building Products Stock Down 3.5 %
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth about $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 32.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 953.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.
