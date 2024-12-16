Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Rating Lowered to “Underperform” at Evercore ISI

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $206.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $238.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $236.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.10.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products Stock Down 3.5 %

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $198.50 on Monday. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $168.08 and a 1-year high of $281.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth about $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 32.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 953.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

(Get Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.