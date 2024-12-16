International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Short Interest Update

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 977,800 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the November 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

International Money Express Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.37. 125,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. International Money Express has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $23.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on IMXI. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of International Money Express from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of International Money Express in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Money Express

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in International Money Express by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 201.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express during the second quarter worth $91,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in International Money Express by 113.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Money Express by 1,277.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

