Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,334 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $824,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 270.9% during the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 28,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 20,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Iron Mountain from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $1,863,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,697,484. The trade was a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total value of $1,793,377.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,997 shares of company stock worth $8,406,961. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $111.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 310.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 794.44%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

