iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.97 and last traded at $45.05, with a volume of 105211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.98.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGEB. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 350.9% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 21,933 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 33,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

