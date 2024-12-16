iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $110.09 and last traded at $109.09, with a volume of 867701 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.79.

The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 363,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,592,000 after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

