iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.18 and last traded at $50.17, with a volume of 104467 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.14.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the third quarter worth $201,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the third quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Shum Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the third quarter valued at $333,000.

About iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

