iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $114.36 and last traded at $111.83, with a volume of 1343010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.02.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3,425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

