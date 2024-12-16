Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Stock

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BROS. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BROS

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Shares of Dutch Bros stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.18. 948,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,684. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $56.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $338.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Dutch Bros’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 285,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $9,528,721.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,817 shares in the company, valued at $327,691.46. This represents a 96.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 115,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $3,867,206.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,691.46. This represents a 92.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 560,698 shares of company stock valued at $19,040,697. 46.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at about $224,461,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 232.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,128,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,306 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the second quarter valued at $57,435,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 135.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,983,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 846.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,240,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,370 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dutch Bros

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.