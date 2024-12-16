JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Yoav Landman Sells 15,000 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,582,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,178,642.92. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $462,750.00.

NASDAQ FROG traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,612. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.91 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the second quarter worth about $187,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in JFrog by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FROG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on JFrog from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.72.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

