Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Downgraded by Guggenheim to Neutral

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $77.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $18.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.69. Keros Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $762.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter. Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,890.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The business’s revenue was up 4750.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

