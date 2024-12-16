Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 472,700 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the November 15th total of 578,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Kerry Properties stock remained flat at $1.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04. Kerry Properties has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $2.27.

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company owns and operates hotels; and provides logistics and international freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

