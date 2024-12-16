Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 472,700 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the November 15th total of 578,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Kerry Properties Price Performance
Shares of Kerry Properties stock remained flat at $1.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04. Kerry Properties has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $2.27.
Kerry Properties Company Profile
