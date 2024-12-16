Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Down 23.1% in November

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the November 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 810,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kingfisher Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Kingfisher stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $6.49. 162,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,020. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $8.80.

Kingfisher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on KGFHY. UBS Group raised Kingfisher from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised Kingfisher to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Kingfisher to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.

