Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,339 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $23,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,371 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 9.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 81,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Bio-Techne by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 13,953 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 89.1% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 17,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. StockNews.com raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 1.3 %

TECH stock opened at $75.69 on Monday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $61.16 and a 1-year high of $85.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.